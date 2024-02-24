Death toll in China building fire mounts to 15

Nanjing, Feb 24 The death toll from the building fire that broke out on Friday in Nanjing, the capital city of China's Jiangsu province, has climbed to 15, local officials said on Saturday.

The fire broke out in a residential building in the Yuhuatai district on Friday at 4:39 a.m.

The fire was put out at around 6:00 a.m.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

