Death toll in Ethiopia landslide rises to 229

Addis Ababa, July 24 The death toll from the landslide in southern Ethiopia has risen to 229, the local government said.

The deadly landslide occurred on Monday morning at around 10:00 a.m. local time in southern Ethiopia's Geze Gofa district, Xinhua news agency reported.

The deaths include 148 males and 81 females, according to a statement issued by the Gofa Zone Government Communication Affairs Department.

As part of rescue efforts, the Ethiopian Red Cross Association and professionals from neighbouring regions and zones are currently at the site, helping the victims.

The deadly landslide occurred as Ethiopia is in the midst of a rainy season, which started in July and is expected to last until mid-September.

Seasonal rains occasionally cause deadly landslides in some parts of the East African country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor