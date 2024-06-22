Death toll in forest fire in Turkey mounts to 11

Ankara, June 22 The death toll from wildfires that ravaged southeastern Turkey has climbed to 11, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced on his social media account.

"The number of fatalities has risen to 11," Koca wrote on Friday, revising the earlier figure of five reported fatalities.

The Minister added that another 78 people were "affected" by the fires, with five patients still in intensive care, Xinhua news agency reported.

The fire has been distinguished by the firefighters, who are still working to cool down the affected area, according to Koca.

The fire originated on Thursday night as a stubble fire in cultivated areas spanning the Cinar district of Diyarbakir province and the Mazidagi district of Mardin province, according to Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya's statement on Friday.

Fueled by strong winds, the fire rapidly engulfed a large area before being brought under control by firefighters, said Yerlikaya.

Local authorities have issued warnings about the heightened risk of wildfires due to scorching temperatures and arid weather conditions expected throughout the week.

Summer months in Turkey frequently see wildfires, particularly in the western and southern regions.

