Death toll in Indonesia's West Java landslide, floods rises to 10

Jakarta, Dec 9 Hydrometeorological disasters that have hit Sukabumi in Indonesia's West Java province since last week have claimed at least 10 lives, with two others still missing, the local disaster mitigation agency said on Monday.

According to the Sukabumi Disaster Mitigation Agency acting chief Deden Sumpena, floods, strong winds, and landslides have occurred across approximately 40 sub-districts, forcing around 900 families to seek temporary shelter, reports Xinhua news agency.

A joint rescue team, including military and police personnel, continued evacuation efforts and the search for victims amid uncertain weather conditions.

Earlier, Indonesia's Meteorological, Climatological, and Geophysical Agency warned of potential hydrometeorological disasters after detecting two developing tropical cyclones near Indonesia's territorial waters as of Monday.

The National Disaster Management Agency has urged local governments to enhance disaster preparedness by ensuring the readiness of equipment, personnel, and resources, especially in high-risk areas such as hills and cliffs.

