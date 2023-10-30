Death toll in Kazakhstan mine accident rises to 45

Astana, Oct 30 The death toll from a coal mine accident in Kazakhstan has reached 45, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

Rescue operations are still going on for one missing miner after a fire broke out Saturday at the Kostenko mine of the ArcelorMittal Temirtau company in the city of Karaganda, the ministry said in a statement.

On Saturday, the Kazakh government declared Sunday a national mourning day for the victims, Xinhua news agency reported.

There were 252 people inside the mine when the fire occurred, with more than 200 subsequently evacuated.

Investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident.

