Death toll in Kenya's anti-govt protests rises to 31

Nairobi, July 9 The death toll from the anti-government protests across Kenya has risen to 31, according to the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR).

Additionally, 107 people have been reported injured, and over 500 have been arrested.

"The KNCHR strongly condemns all human rights violations and urges accountability from all responsible parties, including police, civilians, and all other stakeholders. We once again send our message of condolence to those who lost their loved ones and wish a quick recovery to those nursing injuries," read a statement issued by the human rights body on Tuesday.

The protests erupted on Monday, marking the 35th Saba Saba (seven-seven) anniversary -- July 7, 1990, protests that paved the way for Kenya's transition from a one-party state to a multiparty democracy.

In a separate development on Tuesday, a fresh wave of protest broke out in the Kiambu town of Kenya as hundreds of residents took to the streets to demonstrate over the death of a 12-year-old girl who was reportedly killed by a stray bullet during the "Saba Saba" anti-government protests, local media reported.

The girl's mother stated that the family had taken refuge at their home to escape from the protests, but a bullet hit the preteen in the head, killing her on the spot.

"We were at the house with my daughter around 6:20 p.m. when we heard a bang. I saw my daughter with blood on her hands. We thought she had cut herself, but when I looked at her, she fell to the ground. She had a hole in her head," a local media outlet, Kenyan, quoted the grieving mother as saying.

Reports suggest that Kiambu was among the areas most affected by the protests on Monday, and several people were feared dead in the clashes between police and protesters.

The KNCHR on Monday expressed "human rights concerns" during the Saba Saba anniversary demonstrations.

"The Commission noted that significant police barricades were erected on major roads and entry points, severely disrupting the movement of people, particularly in Nairobi. Additional blockades were reported in Kiambu, Meru, Kisii, Nyeri, Nakuru and Embu. Many citizens were unable to report to work, despite the directive issued yesterday by the Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Geoffrey Ruku, requiring all Government employees to report to work without fail," read a statement issued by the human rights body.

According to the human rights body, the "presence of criminal gangs wielding crude weapons," including whips, wooden clubs, machetes, spears, bows and arrows, was noted in Nairobi, Kiambu, Kajiado and Eldoret.

"In Nairobi and Eldoret, these hooded gangs were seen operating alongside police officers," the statement added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor