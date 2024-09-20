Death toll in Myanmar floods nears 300

Yangon, Sep 20 The death toll from Myanmar's floods has risen to 293, with 89 people still missing, the state media reported.

The floods have affected dozens of townships in the regions and states across the country, including Nay Pyi Taw Union Territory, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the state-run daily The Mirror.

As of Thursday morning, 161,592 flood victims from 47,019 households were taking shelters at 425 relief shelters, the report said.

The floods have also submerged 766,586 acres of crops and killed 129,150 animals, it added.

The widespread flooding in the Asian country was caused by heavy rains triggered by Typhoon Yagi and a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal.

Local authorities, rescue organisations, and residents are working together to clean flood-affected areas, provide healthcare, and distribute food and other essential items for the flood victims.

