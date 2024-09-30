Death toll in Nepal floods, landslides rises to 192

Kathmandu, Sep 30 The death toll in the devastating floods and landslides triggered by incessant rainfall in Nepal rose to 192 by Monday morning.

The floods and landslides have left 30 missing and 194 others injured, said Rishiram Tiwari, spokesperson for the home ministry.

"Over 4,500 people affected by the natural disasters have been rescued so far. The security forces are still continuing their rescue efforts," he told Xinhua.

Noting that the injured were receiving free treatment, Tiwari said the government has expedited the distribution of relief materials, including food, to those displaced in the disasters sparked by continuous rains on Friday and Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to government data, 1,327 individual houses have been destroyed and different stretches of 19 major highways across Nepal damaged. Security forces have been mobilised to clear the blocked highways.

