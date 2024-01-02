Death toll in powerful Japan quake rises to 8: Govt

Tokyo, Jan 2 At least eight people were confirmed dead in Ishikawa prefecture after a massive earthquake hit the area in central Japan and the vicinity, the media reported on Tuesday, citing local authorities.

Calling the rescue of those impacted by the earthquakes a battle against time, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that the government has already dispatched a number of self-defence forces to the impacted areas and will continue to provide assistance.

A series of strong earthquakes, with major ones of up to a preliminary 7.6 magnitude, hit on Monday at a shallow depth on the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa prefecture, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Japan Meteorological Agency has officially named it the 2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake.

Since Monday, Japan has been hit by 155 quakes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor