Death toll in residential building collapse in Russia rises to 10

Moscow, Aug 3 The death toll from the partial collapse of a residential building in the Russian city of Nizhny Tagil has risen to 10, said the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The Ministry said on Friday that rescuers have found 10 bodies and 15 people have been rescued from under the rubble, Xinhua news agency reported.

Five people are reportedly in critical condition at a hospital.

Local authorities have declared August 3 as a mourning day for the victims of the tragedy.

According to the Ministry, search and rescue operations are ongoing.

The tragedy occurred on Thursday when two entrances of a five-storey gas-powered building in Nizhny Tagil, a city located in Russia's Sverdlovsk Oblast, caved in due to an explosion of a gas-air mixture, according to the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor