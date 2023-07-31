Death toll rises to 12 in Thailand fireworks warehouse explosion

Bangkok [Thailand], July 31 : The death toll of the people killed in the fireworks warehouse explosion in Thailand has risen to 12, CNN reported on Sunday.

According to state-run Radio Thailand, at least two of the victims were children, including a four-year-old boy and an eight-month-old baby girl. At least 121 people are injured in the explosion at the warehouse in southern Thailand.

Drone footage of the incident in the town of Mu No showed that the warehouse and the surrounding area were reduced to ruins, according to CNN.

A hundred or more homes also sustained damage.

According to CNN, Anuruth Imarb, commander of the Narathiwat Provincial Police, stated in a press conference on Sunday that police intend to file criminal charges against the warehouse owner for "causing the explosion and resulting in people's deaths, injuries, and property damage."

The provincial governor said that the incident occurred on Saturday in the town of Sungai Kolok in the southern province of Narathiwat.

Officials, according to the report, think there are still a number of persons trapped beneath the wreckage, Al Jazeera reported.

According to the report, the bomb left damage behind in a 500-metre (1,640-foot) radius.

Several videos from the scene that circulated online showed a massive smoke plume over the region, numerous destroyed buildings, automobiles, and motorcycles, as well as debris-filled streets.

Although the origin of the explosion is still being looked into, early indications suggested a welding fault.

