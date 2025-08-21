Death toll rises to 17 due to heavy monsoon rains in Karachi

Karachi [Pakistan], August 21 : The death toll from rain-related incidents in Karachi has climbed to 17 after continuous downpours lashed the city, triggering widespread urban flooding, and severe power outages, Geo News reported.

Intermittent monsoon showers, which began on Tuesday, continued through Wednesday night, leaving behind waterlogged streets, stranded vehicles, and damaged road infrastructure across the city. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) recorded 178 millimetres of rain in Gulshan-e-Hadeed and 145 millimetres along University Road in the past 24 hours.

Police said that the fatalities include children and a woman. In one case, a 70-year-old disabled man reportedly drowned after falling from his bed into accumulated rainwater at his residence in PECHS, Geo News reported.

Floodwaters have inundated several localities, including the Old City Area, Aram Bagh, Sindh High Court, Liaquatabad, Malir Halt, and University Road. Drainage operations are underway, but authorities said many vehicles remain stuck on key thoroughfares such as Karsaz and Malir Halt.

Electricity supply remains heavily affected across multiple neighbourhoods. K-Electric reported that while 2,000 feeders have been restored, 240 are still out of service, leaving large parts of Gulistan-e-Jauhar, North Nazimabad, Malir, Korangi, Orangi Town, Liaquatabad, Gadap, Bin Qasim, PECHS, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Sultanabad, Moinabad, and DHA without power for more than 24 hours.

As reported by Geo News, Flight operations at Jinnah International Airport also remain hit, with several domestic flights cancelled after airline staff and Pakistan International Airlines employees were unable to reach duty stations due to waterlogging. International flight schedules too witnessed delays.

The worsening conditions prompted the Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court to order the closure of all courts in Karachi, including its principal seat and subordinate courts.

According to the PMD, strong monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal are impacting southern Pakistan, with more rainfall forecast for Thursday and Friday. The department warned that further heavy showers could intensify the risk of urban flooding in Karachi.

