Death toll rises to 46 in Pakistani airstrikes on Afghanistan's Paktika province

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 25 : The death toll from the Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan's Barmal district of Paktika province has risen to 46, with six people left injured so far, with the majority of victims being women and children, as reported by Khaama Press, citing reports from Taliban authorities.

According to Khaama Press, the Taliban authorities had condemned the airstrike, which they claim targeted four areas in Afghanistan on December 24.

The Pakistani military said the airstrikes were aimed at bases of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in the region, resulting in the deaths of several militants and the destruction of four TTP bases, Khaama Press reported, citing the Pakistani media outlets close to the Pakistani Army.

However, the Taliban's Ministry of Defence argued that the strike also hit "Waziristani refugees," disputing the claim that only militants were targeted.

This escalation in violence has sparked tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, with the Taliban warning of retaliation, Khaama Press reported.

The Pakistani Taliban, or Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), has increased its attacks on Pakistani forces in recent months, with Pakistan accusing the Afghan Taliban of providing shelter to these militants, Khaama Press reported.

Enayatullah Khwarazmi, a spokesperson for the Taliban Ministry of Defence, denied the Pakistani claims and posted on X that "civilian people, mostly Waziristani refugees," had been killed in the airstrike.

Khwarazmi added that "several children and other civilians were martyred and wounded" in the attack, though no official casualty figures were provided. Sources reported that at least 15 bodies, including women and children, have been recovered, and the death toll is expected to rise as search efforts continue.

The Waziristani refugees are civilians who had been displaced by military operations in Pakistan's tribal areas. However, Pakistan maintains that many TTP commanders and fighters have fled to Afghanistan, where they are reportedly being protected by the Afghan Taliban in border provinces, Khaama Press reported.

Tensions between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban have been building for some time, fuelled by the ongoing presence of TTP militants in Afghanistan. While Pakistan accuses the Afghan Taliban of harbouring these militants, the Taliban insists it is not collaborating with the group.

The incident further threatens regional stability and peace efforts, underscoring the need for urgent diplomatic dialogue to prevent more casualties and address the underlying issues fuelling the conflict.

