Death toll rises to five in California wildfires

California [US], January 9 : The death toll has risen to five following devastating wildfires that swept through Southern California, fuelled by dry and windy conditions, according to a report by The New York Times.

Nicole Nishida, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that five people have died. Nishida further said that over 25,000 acres have burned.

According to poweroutage.us,1.5 million customers were without power in Los Angeles County as of Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier, the death toll was two. While addressing a press conference on Wednesday, LA County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone had said that two people were killed and there have been a high number of injuries due to the Eaton Fire.

More than 1,000 structures have burned in the Palisades Fire, making it the most destructive in Los Angeles history, according to CalFire, the state fire agency. More than 100,000 people were under mandatory evacuation orders, according to a report by The New York Times.

US President Joe Biden in a post on X wrote, "Over 100,000 people have been ordered to evacuate communities impacted by the Southern California wildfires. At least two people have been killed. And many more are injured - including firefighters. It's devastating. To the residents of Southern California: We are with you."

The Eaton Fire, which broke out miles away from the Palisades Fire in California's Altadena, has burned 2,227 acres with zero per cent containment. The Hurst Fire broke out and spread northeast of California's San Fernando, burning at least 500 acres.

The National Weather Service said that another round of high winds may arrive by Thursday afternoon, which will continue till Friday morning, with possible isolated gusts in the mountains reaching 70 miles per hour (mph).

Meanwhile, in the wake of the deadly wildfires in Los Angeles, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has extended the Oscar nomination voting window.

Voting for the nearly 10,000 Academy members opened on January 8 and was originally set to close on January 12. However, the deadline is now January 14, as per Variety.

