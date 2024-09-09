Deaths by suicide among current, former Australian defence personnel 'unacceptably high': Inquiry

Canberra, Sep 9 The number of deaths by suicide among current and former members of the Australian Defense Force is "unacceptably high", a landmark inquiry has found.

The Royal Commission into Defense and Veteran Suicide on Monday handed down its final report following a three-year inquiry, making 122 recommendations.

The report found that 1,677 current and former personnel died by suicide between 1997 and 2021, more than 20 times the number killed in active duty in the same period, according to Xinhua news agency.

Over the last 10 years, it found that an average of 78 serving or ex-members have taken their own lives every year, the equivalent of three deaths every two weeks.

The number of deaths by suicide among those who serve or have served in the force is unacceptably high, the report said.

Addressing the Parliament, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the government would thoroughly consider every recommendation made by the commissioners.

"Just as our veterans and defence personnel step up for our country, we have an obligation to step up for them," he said.

Among the recommendations is a proposal for a new agency to help force personnel to transition into civilian life.

The report said the body should be staffed by people who have experienced military service and help veterans apply for compensation and rehabilitation support, connect them with health services and conduct ongoing monitoring of wellbeing.

The commission also recommended a formal inquiry into the prevalence of sexual violence within the force and a new national register of suicides among current and former defence personnel.

The inquiry was established in 2021, received almost 6,000 submissions and heard testimonies from hundreds of witnesses.

Commissioners Nick Kaldas, James Douglas and Peggy Brown said they had been forever changed by personal stories shared with the inquiry by serving and ex-members and their friends, families and supporters.

"We are inspired by your resilience, courage, and desire to change things for the better so that others do not experience what you have endured. We thank you for your faith in this Royal Commission," they said.

Defence Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles, who tabled the report in the parliament on Monday, said the government would work through the recommendations in a timely manner.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor