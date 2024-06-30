Declining national resilience is damaging Israel's social fabric, warn researchers

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 30 (ANI/TPS): Israel's national resilience has markedly decreased, with the potential to lead to a severe crisis in public confidence in state institutions, a study unveiled on Sunday found. While personal resilience and morale appear to be stabilising, national perseverance has not as the conflict approaches its ninth month, the report warned.

The study, conducted by researchers from Tel Aviv University and Tel Hai Academic College in the Upper Galilee, tracked various resilience metrics since Hamas's October 7 attack with subsequent surveys following at approximately six-week intervals. The final survey was completed in April 2024, immediately after Iran's missile and drone attack.

"The war and its costs, as well as disappointment with its achievements so far, can account for the significant decline in Israel's national resilience, the sharp drop in the public's sense of unity, and the moderate decrease in hope - so critical for generating and preserving resilience," the researchers said.

The findings are stark. National resilience scores dropped from 4.1 at the outset to 3.75 six months later, on a scale of 1 to 6. In contrast, personal resilience showed a slight increase from 3.65 to 3.69 on a 1 to 5 scale. This dichotomy indicates that while individuals are adapting to the ongoing conflict, their confidence in national unity and the effectiveness of the state is waning.

Morale improved from 2.78 to 3.46, suggesting that individuals are finding ways to cope with the new reality. However, hope slightly declined from 3.74 to 3.65, indicating lingering uncertainties about the future. Negative parameters showed a decline in the sense of danger from 2.77 to 2.57 and a reduction in stress symptoms from 2.68 to 2.26, signaling that people are becoming somewhat desensitized to the conflict.

The researchers also observed a concerning decline in social cohesion, which fell from 3.95 to 2.93. This drop underscores a significant erosion of communal solidarity, a critical component of national resilience.

The study suggested several factors contributing to this decline. The prolonged duration of the conflict, coupled with statements from political and military leaders about the potential for an extended war, have worn down public morale. Additionally, the threat of the conflict escalating into a broader war with Hezbollah and the expected displacement of more communities in northern Israel has exacerbated public anxiety.

"The fact that people are getting somewhat used to the new situation, combined with a feeling that this is a 'no choice war' forced upon Israel, and requiring common efforts, can explain the rise in morale and decline in stress symptoms on the personal level," the researchers said.

"However, a continued decline in resilience might damage the country's social fabric and sense of unity and cohesion. If Israeli society is to overcome the hardships and challenges that still lie ahead, both state institutions and civil society must act now, to strengthen solidarity, and enhance common denominators shared by all parts of the nation," they warned.

The internal rift within Israeli society has also deepened, particularly regarding trust in political leadership and calls for new elections.

If left unaddressed, the trends could lead to a reduction in public volunteerism, military service, and civic engagement. The diminishing "credit" given to Israeli leaders navigating the conflict could result in widespread disenchantment and a potential crisis of confidence in the state's ability to manage the situation.

The study urged both state institutions and civil society to take immediate steps to strengthen solidarity and reinforce common bonds.

On Thursday, Bar-Ilan University released a study that found that 72 per cent of Israelis believe that social divisions over judicial reform raised the likelihood of the October 7 attack.

Although the judicial overhaul is off the agenda, Israeli society's wartime cohesion will be tested after the High Court of Justice on Tuesday ordered the government to begin conscripting yeshiva students.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 116 remaining hostages, more than 30 are believed dead. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor