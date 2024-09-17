"Deep bonds of friendship, cooperation": EAM Jaishankar on releasing India-Romania commemorative stamps

New Delhi [India], September 17 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday released India-Romania commemorative stamps along with Union Minister for Communications and Development Jyotiraditya Scindia and Romanian Ambassador to India, Daniela-Mariana Sezonov in Delhi.

Jaishankar said that the stamps showcase the deep bonds of friendship and cooperation between India and Romania.

In a post on X, he said, "Delighted to release the India-Romania joint commemorative stamps along with my ministerial colleague Jyotiraditya Scindia and Romanian Amb Daniela-Mariana Sezonov today in Delhi. The stamps showcase the deep bonds of friendship and cooperation between our two nations. And is a perfect tribute to the celebrations of 75 years of diplomatic ties."

Jaishankar highlighted that the relationship between India and Romania is not only close and warm but also deeply substantive.

The remarks by EAM came while he was speaking at the release of India-Romania commemorative postal stamps. Notably, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and EAM Dr S Jaishankar released a postage stamp on the completion of 75 years of "India - Romania" relations, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

While addressing the event, Jaishankar stated that establishing a modern and dynamic connection between India and Europe has become an increasingly important objective.

He said, "It is true that when we look at trade routes between India and Europe, Romania had a particularly important position... For us, how to build a contemporary connect between India and Europe has become increasingly important endeavour. Last year, we took a big step toward contemplating an India-Middle-East-Europe connectivity corridor. We expect that this corridor will take a concrete form. I am confident that what we regard this connection between Indian and Europe will take a modern form and develop as a crucial connectivity corridor."

He added, "Our own ties with Romania are close, they are warm, they are substantive... There is an Indian community with about 9,000 Indians, maybe more, living in Romania."

