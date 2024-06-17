"Deepest condolences to bereaved families": EAM Jaishankar expresses grief over loss of lives in West Bengal train accident

New Delhi [India], June 17 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday condoled the loss of lives in the train accident in West Bengal that killed at least eight people and injured over 20 people.

The accident took place on Monday morning near New Jalpaiguri when a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjungha Express.

"Saddened by the news of the train accident in West Bengal. Deepest condolences to the bereaved families," Jaishankar wrote on X.

"Wish a speedy recovery to those who have been injured," he added.

The accident took place at Ruidhasa near Rangapani station in the Katihar Railway Division ahead of New Jalpaiguri Junction at around 8:45 am today.

The area falls in the Siliguri subdivision of Darjeeling district. Kanchanjungha Express which runs between Silchar in Assam to Sealdah in Kolkata was on its way from Agartala in Tripura to Sealdah when the goods train hit it from behind, according to Sabyasachi De, Chief Public Relations Officer - Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR).

A wagon of the Kanchenjunga Express train was suspended in the air after a goods train rammed into it at Ruidhasa near Rangapani station under the Siliguri subdivision in the Darjeeling district.

Meanwhile, rescue efforts to extricate trapped passengers are ongoing. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and police are present at the Kanchenjunga Express train accident site in Ruidhasa in the Darjeeling district of West Bengal.

