Deepika Padukone seeks blessings at Tirumala Venkateswara temple with family

Tirupati, Dec 15 Actress Deepika Padukone embarked on a spiritual journey to the Tirumala Venkateswara temple in Andhra Pradesh, and sought the blessings of Lord Venkateswara. The 'Chennai Express' star climbed the stairs of the temple barefooted at night, and was accompanied by her parents and sister Anisha Padukone.

The video that is doing rounds on the social media shows Deepika walking in the temple premises wearing a black hoodie and matching leggings. She was also accompanied by her team.

The other video shows the 'Om Shanti Om' actress seeking blessings at the temple, along with her family. She is wearing a traditional outfit, with jhumkas and her hair tied in a low bun.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in a special appearance in the action thriller 'Jawan', starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. Directed by Atlee, the flick stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles.

She is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming aerial action drama 'Fighter', starring Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, it is set to release on January 25, 2024.

Deepika also has 'Kalki 2898 AD', and 'Singham Again' in the pipeline.

