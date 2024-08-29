"Deeply alarming": Mahrang Baloch on mutilated bodies found of enforced disappearance victims

Balochistan [Pakistan], August 29 : Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch, expressed deep concerns about the mutilated bodies of enforced disappearance victims recovered from various areas of Balochistan and termed it "deeply alarming."

She further said that the Pakistani state forcibly disappears people, holds them for years and then kills them or throws their mutilated bodies.

"Multiple mutilated bodies of enforced disappearance victims have been recovered from various areas of Balochistan. This is deeply alarming. The state forcibly disappears individuals, holds them for months or years, then kills them and discards their mutilated bodies. This is nothing less than a Baloch genocide," she stated in a post on X.

Earlier this week, Mahrang Baloch, who is also the organiser of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee appreciated the UN's stand on the forced disappearances of Baloch members.

"Finally, the UN takes a stand for the disappeared in Pakistan. Urging Pakistan to ratify the Convention against Enforced Disappearances. The UN's call for Pakistan to address enforced disappearances is a crucial step towards justice. We, the people of Balochistan, have waited too long for the world to see our plight. We are looking forward to more adequate pressure to meet the magnitude of the issue," she stated.

The United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination issued its findings on Pakistan, and called on the nation to take the necessary measures to investigate and prosecute reports of enforced disappearances, reported The Balochistan Post.

The committee called on Islamabad to investigate and prosecute reports of enforced disappearances involving politicians, public officials, human rights campaigners, and leaders of ethnic and ethnoreligious groups, the report added.

In Balochistan, the enforced disappearances of innocent Baloch individuals are a major issue in the area.

Several Baloch activists, leaders and Human rights groups have criticized that these disappearances are a collective punishment. They claim that such action not only affects the person but also causes significant distress to their families.

