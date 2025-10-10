"Deeply appreciate invitation": Jaishankar on Afghanistan's offer to Indian companies for mining opportunities

New Delhi [India], October 10 : During the bilateral meeting between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Friday, India expressed appreciation towards the invitation of Afghanistan for exploring mining opportunities in the country, noting that it can be discussed further.

In his remarks during the meeting held on Friday, Jaishankar touched several aspects of the Indo-Afghan ties ranging from development partnership to cricket.

"As a contiguous neighbour and a well-wisher of the Afghan people, India has a deep interest in your development and progress," the External Affairs Minister said.

He reaffirmed the longstanding partnership that has seen several Indian projects in Afghanistan which stands renewed and said that they can discuss the maintenance and repairs of finished projects as well as steps to complete others to which we have already committed.

"Beyond that, other development priorities of Afghanistan can be discussed by our teams", Jaishankar said.

In a significant announcement, he said that India would like to contribute to the reconstruction of residences in the affected areas of the Kunar and Nangahar earthquake that took place last month.

Noting that India has also been a significant provider of food assistance to the Afghan people, he mentioned that a further consignment will be delivered in Kabul today.

Speaking about the plight of forcibly repatriated Afghan refugees, Jaishankar noted that it is a matter of deep concern and India agrees to help construct residences for them and continue providing material aid to rebuild their lives. He also said that India is ready to collaborate on the sustainable management of its water resources.

On the front of trade and commerce, the External Affairs Minister noted the commencement of additional flights between Kabul and New Delhi.

"Our educational and capacity building programmes have long nurtured the Afghan youth. We will expand avenues for Afghan students to pursue studies at Indian universities", Jaishankar underscored and also noted the introduction of a new visa module for Afghan people in April 2025, as a result of which, India is issuing greater number of visas, including in medical, business and student categories.

Calling Afghan cricket talent, "truly impressive", Jaishankar said that India is glad to deepen its support for Afghan cricket.

He also appreciated the solidarity by Afghanistan in wake of the Pahalgam terror attack and Afghanistan's sensitivity towards India's security concerns.

Afghanistan's foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi arrived in New Delhi on Thursday on a week-long visit to India.

Muttaqi's visit from October 9-16, marks the first high-level delegation from Kabul to New Delhi since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August 2021.

Zia Ahmad Takal, head of public relations at the Afghanistan Foreign Ministry was cited by Tolo News as saying that during the visit would see "expanding relations between Kabul and New Delhi."

The United Nations Security Council has approved a temporary exemption on international travel restrictions for Muttaqi, allowing him to stay in India for a week beginning October 9.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor