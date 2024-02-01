"Deeply appreciate...": Political leaders hail EAM Jaishankar for promoting Sri Lankan tourism

Colombo [Sri Lanka], February 1 : Sri Lankan political leaders heaped praise on External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar for promoting Sri Lankan tourism and appealing to people to visit the island country in their next holidays.

Former Sri Lankan member of parliament, Sajith Premadasa, lauded India's minister and said he 'deeply appreciates' EAM Jaishankar's efforts in campaigning tourism for Sri Lanka.

Taking to X, he said, "Deeply appreciate @DrSJaishankar efforts on championing tourism to Sri Lanka. We warmly welcome all our Indian friends to experience the rich tapestry of our culture. #Gratitude #Hospitality."

Moreover, former member of Parliament and former Sri Lankan cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya also thanked Jaishankar for supporting Sri Lanka and said India's support of Sri Lanka Tourism is priceless.

"Special thanks to His excellency Indian External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar for your support during our darkest time by words and deeds. Also India's support to Sri Lanka Tourism is priceless to us," Former cricketer Suriya posted on X.

This comes after EAM Jaishankar, while speaking at an event, advised people to visit Sri Lanka to take a holiday.

Jaishankar spoke about India's support for Sri Lanka and said, "My first advice to you, the next time you want to take a holiday, go to Sri Lanka. I'm serious."

Sri Lanka has been reeling under a severe economic crisis in the recent past, with Covid-induced lockdowns wrecking the country's economic backbonetourism.

Mounting bad loans also added to the nation's woes, putting the economy under severe stress and on the verge of bankruptcy.

In addition, a foreign exchange crisis, heavy Chinese debts, and a failed move to shift the country's agriculture to 100 per cent organic had intensified the country's troubles.

However, at a time when the country, also known as the Emerald Isle, was staring at an economy abyss, with riots breaking out and the previous Rajapaksa government collapsing in the face of mounting public anger, India came out in its support and extended a helping hand to its southern neighbour.

New Delhi not only opened a line of credit for the embattled nation but also extended timely assistance on various fronts to help the island nation recover from the crippling economic crisis.

