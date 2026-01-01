"Deeply concerned about possible intensification of instability in Venezuela": UN chief Guterres

New York [US], January 5 : United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday expressed deep concern over the situation in Venezuela, warning of growing instability and wider regional and international implications following the United States' military action.

Addressing the United Nations Security Council, Guterres said, "As we speak, President Maduro is being held in New York accused by US authorities, along with his wife Cilia Flores, of serious criminal offenses."

Highlighting the uncertainty surrounding the country's future, he added, "What is less certain is the immediate future of Venezuela."

Voicing apprehension over the broader fallout, the UN chief stated, "I am deeply concerned about the possible intensification of instability in the country, the potential impact on the region, and the precedent it may set for how relations between and among states are conducted."

Placing his remarks in context, Guterres told the Council, "We meet at a grave time following the 3 January United States military action in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela."

Referring to developments on the ground, he noted, "Early that day, US forces were active across Caracas and in the northern states of Miranda, Aragua, and La Guaira," adding that "the extent of casualties resulting from these actions remains undetermined."

Raising legal concerns, the Secretary-General said, "I remain deeply concerned that rules of international law have not been respected with regard to the 3 January military action."

Highlighting the principles of the UN Charter, Guterres stated, "The Charter enshrines the prohibition of the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state."

He further underlined the importance of collective responsibility, saying, "The maintenance of international peace and security depends on the continued commitment of all Member States to adhere to all the provisions of the Charter."

As diplomatic concerns were raised at the United Nations, developments continued on the legal front in the United States. Venezuela's deposed dictator Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, arrived at a New York courthouse on Monday, where Maduro is expected to appear before a judge, CNN reported.

Earlier in the day, Maduro and Flores were transferred from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn to the courthouse. They travelled by a combination of motorcade and helicopter and were heavily escorted by armed Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents, according to CNN.

While legal proceedings moved forward in New York, the developments reverberated beyond the courtroom. Venezuela's foreign ministry paid tribute to 32 Cuban citizens killed in the US attack on Caracas over the weekend, saying they "gave their lives in the line of duty," CNN reported.

In a related legal development, deposed dictator Nicolas Maduro's court-appointed attorney for Monday's initial hearing will be David Wikstrom, a person familiar with the matter told CNN.

Maduro's court appearance follows his capture during a military strike on Saturday. In the immediate aftermath, President Donald Trump declared that America is "in charge."

At the same time, acting Venezuelan president Delcy Rodriguez called for "cooperation" with the United States, signalling a softer response to the attack, CNN reported.

US officials have indicated that Washington is working to establish a pliant interim government in Venezuela. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the focus remains on setting policy and maintaining "leverage".

During the same period, President Trump made a series of broader remarks touching on other international issues, including implying potential military action in Colombia, urging Mexico to get its "act together" on drugs, and stating that the US "needs Greenland".

The developments stem from a pre-dawn US operation inside Venezuela. During the operation, deposed dictator Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were detained and transferred to a US naval vessel before being flown to New York, according to the Trump administration.

US authorities have said that deposed dictator Nicolas Maduro is expected to face multiple charges, including narco-terrorism, drug trafficking and weapons-related offences.

The operation followed months of intensified US military activity in the region. Since September, Washington has launched dozens of strikes against vessels it claims were involved in drug trafficking linked to Venezuela, operations that reportedly resulted in more than 115 deaths.

These actions have prompted legal experts to raise concerns over potential violations of international law.

US legal action against deposed dictator Nicolas Maduro dates back to President Donald Trump's first term. A superseding indictment unsealed on Saturday added fresh allegations of narco-terrorism and conspiracy to import cocaine.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said on social media that Maduro and others "will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts".

President Trump's remarks added a broader political dimension to the case. Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, he stated that the United States would "run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition" and also referred to reclaiming American oil interests in Venezuela.

