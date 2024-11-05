Deeply concerning: EAM on Brampton temple attack; slams Canada for surveillance of diplomats

Canberra, Nov 5 External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Tuesday expressed concern over the recent attack on a Hindu temple in Brampton, Canada, calling it "deeply concerning" during a press conference with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong at Parliament House, Canberra.

"What happened yesterday at the Hindu temple in Canada was obviously deeply concerning. And, you would have seen the statement first by the official spokesperson and also the expression of concern by the Prime Minister yesterday. So, that should, I think, convey to you how deeply we feel about it," Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar also condemned Canada's surveillance of Indian diplomats, slamming what he described as Canada's "pattern of making allegations without providing specifics."

"When we look at Canada for us, the fact that they're putting our diplomats under surveillance is something which is unacceptable," he remarked.

Referencing the videos of the temple attack, Jaishankar said, "Do look at the video, and I think it would tell you, in a way, the political space today, which is being given to extremist forces there (Canada), that so we believe in freedoms. We also believe freedom should not be misused."

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong echoed Jaishankar's condemnation of the attack, expressing solidarity with the Indian community.

"In the wake of Diwali. It is very upsetting for members of the faith community and the broader Indian community. I would again say that people across Australia have a right to be safe and respected. People also have a right to peaceful protest; people have a right to express their views peacefully," she said, at the same time stressing that violence and vandalism should be handled by law enforcement.

"We are a multi-cultural democracy, we cherish that fact, but we also cherish the principles that enable that multi-cultural democracy to flourish -- respect and a right to express different views peacefully," she added.

The Brampton incident occurred when protesters carrying Khalistani flags clashed with devotees at the Hindu Sabha Temple, leading to skirmishes that were captured in unverified videos circulated on social media.

The videos showed some protesters wielding flagpoles and banners supporting Khalistan. Peel Regional Police have confirmed the arrest of three individuals connected to the incident, facing charges including assault with a weapon and assaulting a police officer.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condemned the attack, calling it a "deliberate" act of violence in a strong statement on X.

"Such acts of violence will never weaken India's resolve. We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law," PM Modi wrote.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in India also voiced its "deep concern" over the safety of Indian nationals in Canada, calling for the protection of places of worship.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "We condemn the acts of violence perpetrated by extremists and separatists at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, Ontario," and urged the Canadian government to prosecute those responsible.

The MEA emphasised that its consular services would continue, undeterred by "intimidation, harassment, and violence," underscoring India's commitment to safeguarding its citizens abroad.

