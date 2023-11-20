Deeply regrets participating in ousting Sam Altman, says Ilya Sutskever

Ilya Sutskever, co-founder and chief scientist at OpenAI, has conveyed his deep regret for being involved in the decision to remove Sam Altman from his position.

I deeply regret my participation in the board's actions. I never intended to harm OpenAI, Sutskever said in an X post Monday. I love everything we've built together and I will do everything I can to reunite the company.

In a surprising move, Sam Altman, CEO and co-founder of OpenAI, the organisation behind ChatGPT, has left the artificial intelligence company and resigned from its board with immediate effect. This unexpected departure has sent shock waves through the technology industry. The company revealed in a blog post on Friday that OpenAI's board no longer has confidence in Altman's ability to lead the organisation.

The post said that Altman's departure came after a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities. Now, Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati will step in as interim CEO, and a search is underway to find a permanent successor.