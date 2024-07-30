"Deeply saddened": EAM Jaishankar condoles loss of lives in Wayanad landslides

New Delhi [India], July 30 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday condoled the loss of lives in the landslides that hit the Meppadi area of Kerala's Wayanad, resulting in the death of 84 people.

Around 116 injuries are reported so far.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to the landslide in Wayanad, Kerala," Jaishankar wrote in a post on X.

"My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Pray for the safety of those trapped and well being of the injured," he said.

As per the information from the State Revenue Minister's office, 116 injured are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in the district. Kerala Chief Secretary V Venu said that over 80 bodies were recovered as rescue operations continued in the landslide-hit regions in Kerala's Wayanad on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State George Kurian is heading to Wayanad to lead relief and rescue operations. On the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the minister will coordinate with National Disaster Relief Force personnel, paramilitary forces, Kerala Government officials and other agencies in the operation.

Kerala Forest Minister Saseendran reached the affected area to assess the damage and coordinate immediate response measures. State Minister Ramachandran Kadannappalli is expected to join the efforts on the ground.

In addition, a delegation of state ministers of Revenue, Public Works, and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Departments are travelling by air from Thiruvananthapuram and are expected to reach the site soon, as per the Kerala chief minister's office.

An Indian Navy team from the Ezhimala Naval Base in Kannur is being sent to the district in Kerala to assist in the rescue operations at Chooralmala, which was hit by landslides on Tuesday morning, following torrential rains.

The Navy team is being dispatched, at the request of Chief Minister Pinrayi Vijayan, who sought the help of the Navy's River Crossing team, according to the Chief Minister's Office. The Army and Air Force have also been mobilised for the rescue operations in the area, which have been hampered as a main bridge has collapsed in the town of Chooralmala.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for eight districts in the state for heavy rainfall. A red alert has been issued for the Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod districts. An orange alert has been issued for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Ernakulam districts for today.

Meanwhile, the Kerala government has declared official mourning in the state on Tuesday and Wednesday.

