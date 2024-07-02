"Deeply saddened": German envoy expresses condolences on Hathras stampede incident

New Delhi [India], July 2 : German Ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann has expressed condolences on the stampede incident in Hathras, in which as many as 80 people have been killed.

"Deeply saddened about the tragic events in Hathras. My condolences to the families that lost their loved ones. We hope that help quickly reaches the injured," the German envoy posted on X.

As the death toll in a stampede on Tuesday at a religious event in Hathras district rose to 87, Uttar Pradesh Minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary announced 2 Lakh compensation to the kin of those who died in the incident.

"So far the death toll is 87 and the number of injured is 18 and they are out of danger," Aligarh Commissioner Chaitra V said speaking toon Tuesday.

Hathras DM Ashish Kumar earlier said that 50-60 people have died in a stampede at a private event.

He said that the district administration is actively investigating the incident.

"District administration is investigating the matter. The injured are being taken to the hospital and people are still being recovered. A figure of nearly 50-60 deaths has been reported to me by the doctors," Hathras DM Ashish Kumar told ANI.

"Permission for the event to be held was given by the SDM and it was a private event. A high-level committee has been formed to investigate the matter. The primary focus of the administration is to provide all possible help to the injured and kin of the deceased," he added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the incident in the parliament session.

"There are reports of many people dying in the stampede in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. I express my condolences to those who lost their lives in this accident. I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured. The administration is engaged in relief and rescue work under the supervision of the state government," PM Modi said during his response to the Motion of Thanks.

"Senior officials of the central government are in constant touch with the Uttar Pradesh government. I assure everyone through this House that the victims will be helped in every way," he added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also taken cognizance of the tragic incident and expressing his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased, the Chief Minister issued immediate directives to the district administration to expedite relief efforts at the site of the incident.

The Chief Minister has instructed officials to promptly transport the injured to hospitals and ensure they receive adequate medical treatment. He has also wished for the swift recovery of those injured.

Additionally, CM Yogi has ordered district administration officials to arrive at the scene without delay and accelerate the relief and rescue operations.

