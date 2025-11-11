"Deeply saddened": Maldivian President Muizzu extends condolences on Delhi Blast

New Delhi [India], November 11 : President of Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu, extended condolences over the loss of lives in the high-intensity blast near Delhi's iconic Red Fort that occurred on Monday evening, leaving at least eight people dead and many others injured.

In a post on X, the Maldivian President said, "Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the blast in Red Fort, Delhi this evening. Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and good wishes for swift recovery of the injured. The Maldives stands in solidarity with the people and Government of India in this difficult time."

Bangladesh High Commissioner to India, Riaz Hamidullah, said that Bangladesh stands with India in this hour. "I & @bdhc_delhi colleagues deeply condole death of at least 10 Indians and many injured in this evening's car blast in #RedFort #Delhi. Our thoughts|prayers remain with all those impacted, including their families. Bangladesh stands by #India at this distressful hour."

The Embassy of Iran also expressed deep sorrow and conveyed sympathy.

"The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India expresses its deep sorrow over the loss of lives and injuries of several Indian citizens in the car blast incident in Delhi, and extends its sincere condolences to the Government and the people of the Republic of India. The Embassy also conveys its heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved families of the victims and wishes patience and comfort for them, as well as a speedy recovery for those injured in this tragic incident," it said.

Condolences also poured in from the Ambassadors of Japan, UK and Argentina. The Ambassadors extended prayers for the injured and deceased.

President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan have expressed their condolences for the loss of lives in the incident.

"I convey my heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of those who lost their lives in the blast that has taken place in Delhi. I pray for quick recovery of those injured," President Murmu said in a post on X.

"Deeply anguished by the blast in Delhi this evening. Heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones, and prayers for the swift recovery of the injured," Vice-President Radhakrishnan wrote on X.

Earlier, speaking with ANI, Home Minister Amit Shah said that a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi at 7 pm on Monday, and the explosion injured some pedestrians and damaged some vehicles.

The Home Minister said that teams from the Delhi Crime Branch and Delhi Special Branch arrived at the spot within 10 minutes of receiving the information of the blast.

A blast occurred near Gate 1 Red Fort Metro station in the national capital, killing eight people while injuring seven others, a senior Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital official toldon Monday.

