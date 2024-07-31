"Deeply saddened": UN envoy Shambi Sharp on 'devastating' Wayanad landslides

New Delhi [India], July 31 : United Nations Resident Coordinator in India, Shombi Sharp, has expressed condolences on the "devastating" landslides in Wayanad that have killed as many as 116 people.

The UN envoy said their thoughts are with the victims, their families, and all those affected with the mishap.

"On behalf of @UNinIndia, we are deeply saddened by the devastating landslides in Wayanad, Kerala. Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and all affected, in solidarity with first responders undertaking courageous relief efforts," Sharp posted on X.

According to Kerala Health Minister Veena George, the postmortem of 116 bodies has been completed.

The two massive landslides that washed away Mundakkai and Chooramala areas of Vellarimala village took place under Meppadi Panchayat in Wayanad on Tuesday morning.

The landslides destroyed several houses, uprooted trees and made water bodies swell, hampering the rescue work.

Meanwhile, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), "heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Kerala on July 31 and August 1."

'The weather department has predicted heavy rainfall for August 2.

Additionally, it said, "Strong surface winds with speeds reaching 30-40 gusting to 50 kmph are likely to prevail occasionally over Kerala on July 30 and 31."

The injured have been receiving treatment in various hospitals in Wayanad. Rescue operations are ongoing in the affected areas.

Efforts are underway to locate missing persons and continue with all available resources.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, and Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose have expressed their condolences and offered assistance in the incident.

A high-level meeting was held under the leadership of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday to coordinate rescue operations in the landslide-hit Meppadi areas of Wayanad and discuss further steps on it.

