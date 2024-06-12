"Deeply shocked": Jaishankar condoles death of over 40 people in fire incident in Kuwait

New Delhi [India], June 12 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday expressed shock over the deaths of over 40 people in a fire in the city of Kuwait.

Condoling their deaths, EAM Jaishankar further said that the Indian ambassador had gone to the camp and was awaiting further information about the fire incident in Kuwait City.

"Deeply shocked by the news of the fire incident in Kuwait City. There are reportedly over 40 deaths and over 50 have been hospitalized. Our Ambassador has gone to the camp. We are awaiting further information," he said in a post on X.

Jaishankar further expressed condolences to the victims' families and wished the injured people early and full recovery.

"Deepest condolences to the families of those who tragically lost their lives. Wish early and full recovery to those who have been injured. Our Embassy will render the fullest assistance to all concerned in this regard," he added in his post.

The fire broke out in a building housing workers in the city of Mangaf in southern Kuwait early on Wednesday.

According to the Health Ministry, the blaze also injured dozens of people. The area is heavily populated with foreign labourers.

After this tragic incident, Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad al-Yousuf al-Sabah paid a visit to the site and ordered the arrest of the building's owner, as per Al Jazeera."Unfortunately, the greed of real estate owners is what leads to these matters," said Sheikh Fahad, who also runs the interior and defence ministries.

Authorities reported that the fire was under control and the teams were investigating what caused it.

"The building in which the fire occurred was used to house workers, and there were a large number of workers there. Dozens were rescued, but unfortunately, there were many deaths as a result of inhaling smoke from the fire," Al Jazeera reported, citing a senior police commander's statement.

"We always alert and warn against" cramming too many workers into housing accommodation, he said, without providing details on the workers' type of employment or place of origin.

