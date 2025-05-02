Defeating Hamas is Israel's primary objective: Israeli PM

Jerusalem, May 2 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said here that defeating Hamas is Israel's main goal as well as securing the release of the hostages still held in Gaza.

"We have many goals in this war. We want to bring back all our hostages ... It is a very important goal ... But the war has a supreme objective, and this supreme objective is victory over our enemies," Netanyahu made on Thursday the remarks during a speech as the country is marking its 77th Independence Day.

The remarks marked a shift from Netanyahu's previous statements, in which he described the return of the 59 hostages still held in Gaza as equally important as defeating Hamas. They also came amid a stalemate in mediated talks over a potential ceasefire deal, and as weekly protests continue in Israel to demand an end to the war to secure the hostages' release, while Netanyahu's far-right coalition partners insist the war must continue.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, a group representing most of the hostages' families, issued a statement saying Netanyahu is "aligning" with his far-right ally and pro-settler leader Bezalel Smotrich, who has repeatedly declared that releasing the hostages "is not the most important goal" and has urged Netanyahu to reoccupy Gaza and hold it indefinitely, Xinhua news agency reported.

Speaking at a separate Independence Day ceremony in Jerusalem, Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir said the Israeli military "is ready and prepared to strike (Hamas) a decisive blow".

"We will use all the strength at our disposal, increase the pace of operations, and intensify the power. If necessary, we will do so soon," Zamir said.

Meanwhile, Israel's Army Radio reported that Netanyahu is expected to convene on Friday a special meeting with senior defence officials ahead of expanding the air and ground offensive in Gaza.

The last exchange of Israeli hostages and Palestinian detainees took place under a ceasefire that came into effect in January. Israel ended the ceasefire in March after about two months and resumed its deadly offensive in the Palestinian enclave.

The renewed Israeli attacks have so far killed 2,326 Palestinians and injured 6,050 others, Gaza health authorities said on Thursday, adding the death toll in the enclave since the war began in October 2023 has risen to 52,418, with 118,091 injured.

On Tuesday, well-informed Egyptian sources told Xinhua that Israel insists on disarming Hamas as a precondition to its acceptance of Egypt's six-month Gaza truce proposal.

