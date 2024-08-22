Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives in Washington, to hold bilateral meeting with US counterpart

Washington [United States], August 22 : Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Washington, on Thursday at the invitation of the US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin.

The Office of the Raksha Mantri shared a picture of Rajnath Singh and said, "Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh has landed in Washington DC. He is on an official visit to the United States."

Notably, Rajnath Singh will be undertaking an official visit to the US from August 23 to 26, 2024, at the invitation of the US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin.

During the visit, the Defence Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with his US counterpart Secretary Austin. He will also meet the US Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs Jake Sullivan, the Ministry of Defence said in a press release on Wednesday.

The visit comes in the backdrop of the growing momentum in India-US relations and defence engagements at multiple levels. The visit is expected to further deepen and broaden the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, the release had said.

A day earlier, Singh said that he would discuss areas of strategic interests and seek to strengthen defence cooperation between India and US with Lloyd Austin.

Taking to X, Rajnath Singh stated, "Leaving for Washington. India and the United States share a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. Looking forward to meet my friend @SecDef Austin. Will discuss areas of strategic interests, while seeking to strengthen defence cooperation."

