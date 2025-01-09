Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to chair Ambassadors' Round Table in New Delhi, tomorrow

New Delhi [India], January 9 : As a prelude to Aero India 2025, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will chair the Ambassadors' Round Table in New Delhi on Friday. Invitations have been extended to Ambassadors and High Commissioners of over 150 friendly countries for participating in the event, the Ministry of Defence said on Thursday.

"Union Minister of State Sanjay Seth and senior officials from the Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces will be attending the event," the statement added.

The 15th edition of Aero India - Asia's biggest aero show - is scheduled to be held at the Air Force Station, Yelahanka in Bengaluru, Karnataka from February 10 to 14.

The five-day event comprises a curtain raiser event, inaugural event, Defence Ministers' Conclave, CEOs' Round-Table, iDEX start-up event, breath-taking air shows, a large exhibition area comprising India Pavilion and a trade fair of aerospace companies. The broad theme is 'The Runway to a Billion Opportunities'.

According to MEA, the first three days of the event (February 10,11 and 12) will be business days, while 13 and 14 have been set as public days to allow people to witness the show.

The event will provide a platform for forging partnerships between foreign and Indian firms and the discovery of newer avenues in the global value chain to accelerate the indigenisation process.

Notably, Aero India attracts a large number of exhibitors from the world's leading industries in the field of aerospace and defence. It provides a unique opportunity for the industry to showcase their capabilities, products and services to the targeted audience.

The biennial event serves as a platform for industry leaders to connect and shape the future of the aerospace and defence industries.

Earlier on Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held bilateral discussions with the Defence Minister of Maldives Mohamed Ghassan Maumoon in New Delhi on Wednesday. During the meeting, India handed over defence equipment and stores to the Maldives, as per the island nation's request.

Both sides comprehensively reviewed various aspects of bilateral defence and security cooperation and reasserted the firm commitment to work closely in realising the joint vision for the India-Maldives Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

