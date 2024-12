Defence Secretary meets Thai counterpart, discusses ways to enhance cooperation

New Delhi [India], December 13 : Defence Secretary, Rajesh Kumar Singh on Friday met with General Tharapong Malakam, the Deputy Permanent Secretary for Defence of Thailand, on the sidelines of the 9th India-Thailand Defence Dialogue.

The two leaders engaged in discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral defence cooperation.

Sharing a post on X, the Ministry of Defence wrote, "Deputy Permanent Secretary for Defence, Thailand, General Tharapong Malakam today called on Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh on the sidelines of 9th India-Thailand Defence Dialogue and discussed ways to further enhance mutual #defencecooperation between the two countries."

https://x.com/SpokespersonMoD/status/1867569508862296356

Notably, the 9th India-Thailand Defence Dialogue took place in New Delhi on Thursday during which both sides agreed for early establishment of the Joint Working Group to "monitor the cooperation in the areas of the defence industry."

India and Thailand also agreed to conduct the Subject Matter Experts Exchange between their Armed Forces to "carry forward regular engagement in niche domains."

"The 9th India-Thailand Defence Dialogue took place in New Delhi on December 12, 2024. The meeting was co-chaired by Joint Secretary (International Cooperation) Amitabh Prasad and Thailand's Deputy Permanent Secretary for Defence Gen Tharapong Malakam," the Ministry of Defence said in a press release.

"Both sides agreed for early establishment of a Joint Working Group to effectively steer and monitor the cooperation in the areas of defence industry. Both sides also agreed to conduct Subject Matter Experts Exchange between Indian and the Thai Armed Forces to carry forward and institutionalise regular engagement in niche domainsm," the release added.

The Indian co-chair highlighted the potential of the domestic defence industry with capacity and capability to cooperate with the Royal Thai Armed Forces in its defence acquisition plans. Thailand appreciated the capability of the Indian defence industry ecosystem and proposed exploring possibilities for co-design, co-production and co-development in the field of defence industry.

The dialogue is a significant milestone in intensifying defence relations with Thailand. Thailand is a maritime neighbour and a valued partner in India's 'Act East' Policy and the Indo-Pacific region. Thailand's 'Act West' Policy compliments India's 'Act East' Policy providing a basis for substantive elevation of bilateral relations, the release added.

India and Thailand share a strategic partnership and defence is a key pillar of this cooperation. The bilateral defence engagements have expanded over a period of time to include wide-ranging contacts between the two countries including Defence Dialogue meetings, military-to-military exchanges, high-level visits, capacity-building and training programmes and bilateral exercises.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor