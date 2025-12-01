Defence Secy holds talks with Vietnam Envoy on defence cooperation initiatives

New Delhi [India], December 30 : Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh held defence-centric talks with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Vietnam to India Nguyen Thanh Hai on Sunday.

As per the Ministry of Defence, the two discussed cooperation initiatives under the India-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence said, "Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh met Ambassador Extraordinary & Plenipotentiary of Viet Nam to India Mr Nguyen Thanh Hai and held wide-ranging discussions on cooperation initiatives under the India-Viet Nam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with Defence as a key pillar."

Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh met Ambassador Extraordinary & Plenipotentiary of Viet Nam to India Mr Nguyen Thanh Hai and held wide-ranging discussions on cooperation initiatives under the India–Viet Nam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with Defence as a key… pic.twitter.com/oYw7bA6KNa— Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) December 29, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####}}}}

Keeping up with defence cooperation, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of the Indian Armed Forces, General Anil Chauhan, at a Combined Graduation Parade review, congratulated trainees from Vietnam for graduating from the Air Force Academy and said that their presence strengthens the bond of trust and friendship between India and Vietnam.

CDS Chauhan also wished the trainee graduates for their future endeavours and asserted that their future ahead is filled with honour, sacrifice, and continuous efforts towards excellence.

"Congratulations to those trainees from Vietnam who are graduating today. Your presence strengthens the bond of trust and friendship between our countries. I wish you success in all your future endeavours... Your life ahead is filled with honour, sacrifice, and continuous efforts towards excellence. Serve with courage, move forward without fear, and add luster to those glorious traditions that have been passed down to you today through your actions," he said.

Meanwhile, a joint passing-out parade was held at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal, Hyderabad, to mark the successful completion of pre-commissioning training for flight cadets from various branches of the Indian Air Force. CDS General Anil Chauhan was the reviewing officer at the graduation ceremony.

During the event, CDS Chauhan stated that wars are not won by mere rhetoric but through purposeful action, and emphasised that winning should be part of the new normal.

"In war, there are no runners-up. The margin of error is nil, and the cost of complacency is unforgiving. You also join the Air Force at a moment when a new normal has firmly taken shape, an era defined by a high degree of operational preparedness. The intensity of operations may have ebbed, but Operation Sindoor continues. Our strengths will lie in the ability to remain alert, agile, and prepared every hour, every day. Making victory a habit should be part of this new normal. Wars are not won by rhetoric, but by purposeful action," said CDS General Anil Chauhan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor