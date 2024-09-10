Defence Secy to visit Manila to co-chair India-Philippines Joint Defence Cooperation Committee meeting

New Delhi [India], September 10 : Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane will visit Manila to co-chair the fifth meeting of the India-Philippines Joint Defence Cooperation Committee (JDCC) on September 11.

Senior Under Secretary from the Philippines Ministry of National Defence, Irineo Cruz Espino, will co-chair the meeting. In a press release, the Ministry of Defence noted that the visit assumes significance as the two nations mark 75 years of diplomatic ties.

During the visit, Aramane will discuss ways to further consolidate defence cooperation between the two countries. He will also meet with other dignitaries of the government of the Philippines.

In a press release, Ministry of Defence stated, "This visit assumes significance as India and Philippines celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations and 10 years of India's Act East Policy."

"Both the countries have a vigorous and multifaceted relationship which have expanded into several strategic areas, including defence and security. They are committed to support each other towards achieving the goal of self-reliance in defence production," he added.

According to the press release, the India-Philippines Joint Defence Cooperation Committee construct was established under the ambit of the Memorandum of Understanding on defence cooperation signed between the two countries in 2006.

In a press release, the Ministry of Defence stated, "The fourth edition of JDCC meeting was held in March 2023 in New Delhi at the Joint Secretary-level. The fifth edition marks the elevation of the co-chair to Secretary-level."

Earlier in July, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with Philippines Secretary for Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo and discussed strengthening the collaboration between the two nations and partnership in the Indo-Pacific.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Delighted to meet my friend @SecManalo of Philippines today in Vientiane. Discussed the strengthening collaboration between our two democracies and partnership in the Indo-Pacific, especially in upholding the rule of law and ASEAN centrality."

Notably, India and the Philippines formally established diplomatic relations on 26 November

1949, shortly after both nations gained independence, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Relations between two nations have been friendly with shared values and commonalities, like vibrant democratic polity, pluralistic society, rule of law, an independent judiciary and free press, and the widespread use of the English language.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor