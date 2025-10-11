Defence, trade, critical minerals and technology discussed during Sergio Gor's meeting in Delhi today

New Delhi [India], October 11 : US Ambassador-designate to India, Sergio Gor, on Saturday held a series of high-level meetings in the national capital, engaging with senior Indian officials to enhance bilateral cooperation in the areas of defence, trade, technology, and critical minerals.

Speaking after the meetings, Gor said, "Good evening, it's an honour and a privilege to be here today. I arrived from Washington to New Delhi early this morning, and we hit the ground running."

He confirmed that he met with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. The day concluded with a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We had a great series of meetings, including with Foreign Secretary Misri, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and with National Security Advisor Doval. We have just concluded an incredible meeting with Prime Minister Modi, during which we discussed bilateral issues, including defence, trade, and technology. We also discussed the importance of critical minerals to both of our nations," Gor said.

The Ambassador-designate emphasised the robust and evolving nature of the India-US relationship and highlighted the importance of leadership-level engagement between both countries.

"The US values its relationship with India and under the strong leadership of President Donald J Trump and Prime Minister Modi, I am optimistic about the days ahead for both of our nations," he stated. He further noted the personal chemistry between the two leaders, adding, "President Trump considers Prime Minister Modi a great and personal friend. In fact, just before I left for New Delhi, they had an incredible phone call, and that is something that will continue over the weeks and months ahead."

Concluding his remarks, Gor said, "Once again, it's an honour to serve as President Donald Trump's Ambassador to India and I look forward to this very important relationship and continuing to grow and deepen the relationship between our two nations. Thank you very much."

In a post on X, the US Embassy in India wrote, "Excited to welcome Ambassador Sergio Gor to India! He will meet with Indian government counterparts to discuss opportunities to further deepen our ambitious strategic partnership and promote a safer, stronger, and more prosperous relationship."

Earlier, during his Senate confirmation hearing on September 12, Gor highlighted the "deep friendship" between then Trump and PM Modi, calling it a unique strength in advancing bilateral ties.

Speaking before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Gor said, "India is a strategic partner whose trajectory will shape the region and beyond. India's geographic position, economic growth, and military capabilities make it a cornerstone of regional stability and a critical part of promoting prosperity and advancing the security interests that our nations share."

