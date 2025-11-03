Defense chiefs of South Korea, US set to discuss alliance issues in annual security talks

Seoul, Nov 3 The defence chiefs of South Korea and the United States were set to hold their annual security talks in Seoul this week to discuss a range of security issues, at a time when Seoul and Washington seek to "modernise" their decades-old alliance amid a changing security landscape.

Defence Minister Ahn Gyu-back and US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth will hold the 57th Security Consultative Meeting (SCM) at the defence ministry in Seoul on Tuesday, in what would mark their first co-chairing of the event since they both took office earlier this year.

This year's meeting may include discussions on key alliance and security issues, including the "strategic flexibility" of US forces stationed in South Korea as well as Seoul's push to retake wartime operational command (OPCON) from Washington.

Both sides are also widely expected to consult on Seoul's push to acquire a nuclear-powered submarine following relevant discussions between South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and US President Donald Trump in their summit talks last week.

South Korea has vowed to regain OPCON from Washington within South Korean President Lee Jae Myung's five-year term that ends in 2030.

Hegseth has called Seoul's push for OPCON transfer "great" and described South Korea as a "combat credible" partner, while noting the need for allies to take greater security responsibilities.

In response, Ahn has said he will make the "utmost" efforts to ensure the retaking of OPCON from Washington while maintaining a strong and steadfast alliance.

Meanwhile, during their summit in the southeastern city of Gyeongju on Wednesday, Lee openly asked Trump to allow his country to secure nuclear fuel supplies for conventionally armed submarines to better track North Korean and Chinese vessels, saying it would ease the operational burden for US forces.

Trump said in a social media post the following day that he has given South Korea approval to build a nuclear-powered submarine at a Philadelphia shipyard, run by South Korea's Hanwha Ocean.

On the Korean Peninsula, the meeting comes as North Korea continues to deepen its military alignment with Russia while advancing its nuclear and missile weapons, disclosing the new Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile during a major military parade last month.

Seoul's defence ministry has outlined policy coordination on North Korea, combined defence posture, extended deterrence as well as naval maintenance, repair and overhaul as key agendas set to be discussed in this year's defence bilateral talks, Yonhap news agency reported.

"Both sides plan to discuss overall pending issues to advance the alliance in a future-oriented and mutually beneficial direction to respond to the changing security environment and threats," the ministry earlier said in a release.

The US Department of War also announced Hegseth's attendance at the SCM and said he will "applaud Seoul's willingness to step up on defence spending and assume greater responsibility for the alliance's deterrence and defence."

Hegseth is set to arrive in South Korea later Monday for his two-day visit, the final leg of his Asia swing that includes visits to Japan, Malaysia and Vietnam. Upon his arrival, he will visit the Joint Security Area (JSA) with Ahn, in what would mark the first joint visit to the JSA by the defence chiefs of the allies in eight years.

