"Delaying further meant entering campaign at clear disadvantage": IDF chief on strikes against Iran

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 21 : The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff, Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir gave an update on the course of the war with Iran on Friday afternoon following the broad ballistic missile strikes across Israel, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The IDF chief indicated that Iran's rapid development of its missile program had been one of the primary reasons for launching the preemptive strikes.

Addressing the media on Friday afternoon following a series of ballistic missile attacks across Israel, Zamir stated, "When we launched this campaign, Iran possessed approximately 2,500 surface-to-surface missiles and was producing them at a rapid pace. According to estimates, within two years, it would have had around 8,000 missiles."

"The combination of threatsfrom the nuclear program to advanced firepower to missile systemsforced us to launch a preemptive strike," Zamir said as quoted by The Jerusalem Post. "The IDF would not stand idly by and allow threats to develop."

He added that the timing of the operation was critical. "The operation was made possible thanks to the convergence of operational and strategic conditions, some of which were temporary. Delaying any further would have meant the risk of losing these conditions and entering a campaign in the future at a clear disadvantage," he said as reported by The Jerusalem Post.

Zamir also addressed the Israeli public, saying, "Our enemies fail to understand that the Israeli home front is the source of the IDF's strength, not its weakness. This week, I visited several impact sites and saw the devastation with my own eyes. My heart goes out to the families of the casualties and the injured."

Commenting on Israel's broader security situation, he noted, "We are in the midst of a multi-front war. The operations in Gaza continue, and unfortunately, we are paying a heavy price in the lives of our troops, as we did this week."

Zamir stressed the ongoing efforts to secure the release of hostages. "I have not forgotten for a moment that there are 53 hostages still held by Hamas. Bringing them home is a moral and national imperative, and the IDF is working tirelessly to achieve it. The operations we are conducting in Iran these days are also contributing to that goal."

According to The Jerusalem Post, Zamir concluded by emphasizing national unity and resilience: "The campaign is not over. Although we have made significant achievements, difficult days still lie ahead. We must remain alert and united until the mission is complete. I am confident that together, we will end this campaign with Israel standing strong and victorious."

Meanwhile, Magen David Adom, Israel's national emergency medical, disaster, ambulance and blood bank service, said that 23 people were wounded from an impact of missile strike in Haifa by Iran.

