Delegates from 33 foreign companies attending J&K investment summit

Srinagar, March 22 Delegates of 33 companies from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Hong Kong and Saudi Arabia are attending the 'Investment Summit' in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday.

The summit, being held at the international convention complex on the banks of the Dal Lake, is expected to pave way for investments across various sectors in the union territory.

On Monday, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha hosted a dinner for the delegates. Sinha said on his official twitter page: "Hosted dinner for entrepreneurs and CEOs from Gulf countries who are on a visit to explore business opportunities in J&K. We are committed to make J&K UT the most preferred investment destination".

Senior officials of these UAE-based companies, which included the Roya International Group, Al-Tayer Group, Intercontinental Dubai, Hanadi Trading Est. Promoter, Al-Hashemi Group, Rawaaj Partner Representative of the Rulers Office in Abu Dhabi, Al Mal Capital and others are attending the summit.

To get a first hand feel of the ground situation, these delegates are scheduled to travel to places in north, south and central districts of the valley during the next two days.

"We are also aiming for exports and the local entrepreneurs will be showcasing their start ups and products today.

"Especially women entrepreneurs under the 'Hausla' programme will display their products and startups.

"Starters in handicrafts, handloom and other exportable products are showcasing their products on the sidelines", Ankita Kar, managing director of Jammu and Kashmir trade promotion organisation (JKTPO) told .

