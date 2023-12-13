Delegation of hostage relatives meets with Paraguayan President

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 13 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and a delegation of families of Israeli hostages held in Gaza met with the President of Paraguay, Santiago Pena. The delegation is in Paraguay as part of a worldwide tour to keep governments informed on the plight of the hostages.

During what was described as an emotional meeting, the President of Paraguay wore a necklace with a disc similar to a military identification tag but with the names of Israeli hostages on it, given to him by Maya Shmiel, the cousin of Yair and Eitan Horn, one of the Israelis held in Gaza.

President Pena expressed solidarity with the families and with Israel in its "uncompromising" war against the terrorist organisation Hamas.

Foreign Minister Cohen and President Pena discussed, among other things, the possibilities for deepening relations, the opening of the Paraguayan embassy in Jerusalem and the reopening of the Israeli embassy in Asuncion. (ANI/TPS)

