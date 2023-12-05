Delegation of hostages' families meets with Australian PM and other leaders

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 5 (ANI/TPS): From November 27 to December 3, a delegation of the relatives of Israeli hostages held in Gaza visited Australia as part of a diplomatic initiative by Israel's Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and the Fight Against Anti-Semitism, in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During this visit, the delegation members met with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Foreign Minister Penny Wong, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Richard Marles, as well as senior government officials and members of the Australian Parliament and the large Jewish communities in Melbourne and Sydney.

Mika Shani, whose brother Amit was kidnapped by Hamas, said, "We are here to open the world's eyes. We need to understand that this is not a matter of politics, Jews versus Arabs - Hamas is a terrorist organization in every way and the world should condemn the massacre and work to free the kidnapped."

Elad Levy, aunt of the late Roni Eshel who was murdered by Hamas said, "We are going through agony as a result of the brutal attack by Hamas, which hurt us personally and directly. We must act to release the abductees immediately, there are no two sides here. There is a murderous, barbaric terrorist organization here."

The delegation to Australia was the seventh of its kind that has gone out since the beginning of the war.

So far, there have been delegations to London, Rome, the United States, Canada, Mexico, Miami and Brussels.

The members of the families met with heads of state, members of parliament, representatives of aid organizations and journalists, with the aim of exerting international pressure for the return of the abductees and actions against Hamas. (ANI/TPS)

