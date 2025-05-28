"Delegation successfully communicated India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism": Sujan Chinoy in Congo

Kinshasa [Congo], May 28 : India's former Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sujan Chinoy on Wednesday (local time), stated that the delegation successfully conveyed India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and received appreciation for the rationale behind India's actions.

Chinoy said that Indian officials have engaged with top Congolese leaders to explain India's firm stance against terrorism and the reasons behind Operation Sindoor.

Chinoy informed that there was significant understanding and sympathy for India's position, particularly regarding the recent Pahalgam terror attack and India's subsequent response through Operation Sindoor.

Speaking to ANI, Chinoy said, "The delegation has been able to meet the leadership at all levels, from the Speaker to the President of the Senate, to the Head of the Foreign Affairs Commission in their Parliament, as well as the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and above all, interact with a very large number of journalists as well. In all these meetings, the delegation has successfully put across India's position of zero tolerance for terrorism and our position concerning Operation Sindoor. I found that there was a great deal of sympathy and deep understanding for the pain that India has gone through in recent weeks, and there was appreciation for the reasons for India undertaking Operation Sindoor..."

Meanwhile, BJP leader SS Ahluwalia also stated that the Democratic Republic of the Congo has expressed strong support for India's stance against terrorism and stated that the African nation has extended support to India.

"India has always stood for Congo. We were the first to recognise it as a country. When we were in the UAE, they told us that they were with us, they are with us, and they will be with us. We received a similar response here in Congo. I think they will pass a resolution in the (Congo) parliament and then echo our voice condemning Pakistan at the level of the African Union and the world as well," Ahluwalia said.

Simultaneously, BJP Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra said that India's diplomatic outreach in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has been effective in conveying its zero-tolerance policy against terrorism.

He noted that the campaign has been successful in garnering international support and understanding for India's stance. "The purpose of these delegations was to give the message of peace, to tell about the policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and also to tell that Pakistan is a terrorist factory... We have been quite successful in our campaign," Mishra said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs Bansuri Swaraj, Atul Garg, Manan Kumar Mishra, Indian Union Muslim League's ET Mohammed Basheer, Biju Janata Dal's Sasmit Patra, BJP leader SS Ahluwalia, and former Ambassador Sujan Chinoy are also part of the Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde-led delegation.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders.

The multi-party delegation, consisting of seven groups led by one MP each, has been initiated to counter global misinformation and highlight India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.

