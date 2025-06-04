"Delegation visit was crucial to dispel misinformation spread by Pakistan": Indian Ambassador to Egypt

Cairo [Egypt], June 4 : As an all-party delegation led by NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule visited Egypt, Indian Ambassador to Egypt Suresh K Reddy called it a "crucial visit" and said the delegation played an important role in countering misinformation spread by Pakistan.

Speaking to ANI, Reddy said, "In the age of social media and information overload, it is important that correct information is shared with everybody. This delegation was crucial to dispel the misinformation spread by Pakistan. It would help to convey the right message, so countries can ask Pakistan the right questions."

He added that the visit reflected the strength of India's democracy, as it helped communicate the public sentiment following recent terror attacks.

"This was an essential visit because it reflects the strength of our democracy. It helped to convey the outrage and the sentiments of the people of India. This was communicated well and also received well by Egypt," Reddy said.

He added, "They (delegation) had very good engagement with the leaders of Egypt. They met the Leader of the House (Upper House of the Senate) and many distinguished Senators. After it, they had a meeting with the House of Representatives, the Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee and other members. Their exchanges were very productive. They understood our position and strongly condemned the terrorism. They specifically stated that terrorism cannot be accepted in any form. There is no justification for terrorism."

The Ambassador also mentioned that the delegation had interactions with opinion makers and the Indian community in Egypt.

"This was later followed by interaction with the opinion makers... we exchanged many views. This was later followed by the vibrant Indian community in Egypt was grateful that the delegation came here and explained the situation in India to them. They shared their outrage with the members of the delegation," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule, who is leading the all-party delegation to Egypt, said that the group held a constructive meeting with Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty. He reassured them that India and Egypt need to work together in peace, trade, and culture, as the two nations are uniquely placed.

While interacting with local leaders, opinion makers, and think tanks in Cairo, Sule expressed gratitude to Egyptian leadership for standing firmly with India during the challenging and painful time and expressed his commitment to peace. He said that India launched Operation Sindoor under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She said that PM Modi sent seven groups of parliamentary delegations to several nations.

The delegation, led by Supriya Sule, includes Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Vikramjeet Singh Sahney, Manish Tewari, Anurag Singh Thakur, Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, Anand Sharma, V Muraleedharan and Syed Akbaruddin.

The Supriya Sule-led parliamentary delegation also paid a floral tribute to Indian soldiers at the Heliopolis War Memorial, who laid their lives in World War I and World War II.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in key countries.

