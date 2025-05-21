"Delegation will connect world to strengthen fight against terrorism": BJP MP Hemang Joshi

New Delhi [India], May 21 : BJP MP and All-Party delegation member Hemang Joshi said on Wednesday that they have the support of the whole world in their fight against terrorism.

Speaking to ANI, Joshi said, "Everyone strongly supported us in the fight against this terrorism and this delegation is going today to connect the whole world together to strengthen this fight against terrorism and to make this fight stronger."

He added that the entire world witnessed Operation Sindoor and the repercussions of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

"The world has witnessed Operation Sindoor and its repercussions against the elements which were the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack. Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received full support from the whole world in the fight against terrorism," he said.

The delegation is led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha aimed at putting forth the perspective of India.

"Under the Chairmanship of our leader Sanjay Jha, we will visit all five different countries. We will discuss with different sections and put forward the whole idea of India. This is not a political delegation, it is team India. This delegation is completely non-political and a national-oriented delegation," he said.

Earlier in the day, Jha said delegation's job is to reveal the true face of Pakistan to the entire world on how it is promoting state-sponsored terrorism.

"Look, one of the biggest issues is that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is sending seven delegations in the world. Right now we are going and our delegation is going to Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore. The biggest issue is that this terrorism, which is Pakistan's state policy. It is the job of the entire delegation to reveal the face of Pakistan to the entire world. The whole state of Pakistan sponsors terrorism, and the terrorism thrives completely with the support of the state," Jha told ANI.

BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, who is part of one of the seven multi-party delegations to brief the global community about Operation Sindoor, said that these diplomatic outreach visits will convey to the world about India's united stand against cross-border terrorism.

"As a citizen of the country, I can say that sending 7 delegations to around 33 countries by PM Modi's govt is a highly well-thought-out exercise, and the idea is to communicate to the international community India's stand on cross-border terrorism," Sarangi told ANI.

CPI-M Leader and All-Party Delegation member John Brittas said that all countries must come together with India in its rally against terrorism.

"Our delegation is now leaving for Japan. I have been always telling that this is a public diplomatic outreach to send across the message of India that the world has to unite against terrorism, and this is a high time that the countries need to rally with India in its concerns against terrorism," he told ANI.

An all-party delegation led by JDU MP Sanjay Kumar Jha left from Delhi airport. The delegation is set to visit Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Republic of Korea, and Singapore to showcase Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against terrorism.

The delegation includes Ambassador Mohan Kumar, BJP MP Pradan Baruah, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, BJP MP Brij Lal, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, CPI(M) MP John Brittas, BJP MP Hemang Joshi.

