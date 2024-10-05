Delhi: Delegation of Content Creators from US, Western Europe plant saplings at Humayun's Tomb complex

New Delhi [India], October 5 : The delegation of content creators from the US and Western Europe planted saplings at Humayun's Tomb complex in support of the 'Ek Pedh Maa Ke Naam' campaign.

'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign was inaugurated by PM Modi on June 5, World Environment Day this year.

The delegation of content creators planted saplings on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

"On the occasion of #GandhiJayanti, a delegation of Content Creators from USA and Western Europe planted saplings in support of Ek Pedh Maa Ke Naam campaign at Humayun's Tomb complex," the MEA said, sharing a post on X on October 3.

On the occasion of #GandhiJayanti, a delegation of Content Creators from USA and Western Europe 🇬🇧🇫🇷🇩🇪🇪🇸 planted saplings in support of Ek Pedh Maa Ke Naam campaign at Humayun's Tomb complex. 🌱 #Plant4mother pic.twitter.com/SdeyXjoBbG — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) October 3, 2024

Under the campaign: 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', PM Modi had urged people to plant a sapling in the upcoming days as a tribute to their mothers. He also requested participants to share a picture of themselves planting the sapling using the hashtags #Plant4Mother.

The PM highlighted the need to protect the environment and shared his tree-planting experience, encouraging others to follow suit.

PM Modi further highlighted the collective efforts made by India over the past decade, which have increased the nation's forest cover.

During the 114th episode of "Mann Ki Baat," Prime Minister Modi highlighted "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign stating that this was a recent example of strong resolve and collective participation in achieving significant societal outcomes.

In his monthly radio program, PM Modi noted that the initiative has successfully mobilised people across the country to engage in environmental conservation efforts.

"When there's a confluence of our strong resolve and collective participation, it leads to amazing results for the entire society. Its most recent example is 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'this was an amazing campaign; such an example of public participation is truly inspiring. People in every nook and corner of the country have done wonders in this campaign, which was started for the conservation of the environment," the Prime Minsiter said.

PM Modi stated that this campaign has seen remarkable participation from various states, including Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana, which have all exceeded their sapling planting targets.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor