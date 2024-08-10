Delhi-Dili Ties: President Murmu, Timor Leste counterpart Jose Ramos-Horta hold bilateral talks

Dilli [Timor Leste], August 10 : President Droupadi Murmu held a bilateral meeting with Timor Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta on Saturday in Dili, underlining the strong connect between the two nations.

The two leaders also discussed the opportunities to enhance the bilateral cooperation between India and Timor Leste. President Murmu's visit is the first-ever Head of State level visit from India to the South East Asian country.

"President Droupadi Murmu held bilateral meeting with President Jose Ramos-Horta of Timor-Leste. Underlining the strong connect between the two democratic nations, both leaders discussed opportunities for enhancing the bilateral cooperation," the official account of Rashtrapati Bhavan, run by President's Secretariat wrote on X.

President Murmu had arrived in Timor Leste earlier today on the third and last leg of her three-nation visit.

In a special gesture, she was warmly received by President Jose Ramos-Horta at the airport.

Moreover, cheerful children also greeted her on the way from the airport.

President Murmu was accorded ceremonial reception and guard of honour at the Presidential Palace in Dili. The President's visit to Timor Leste comes at the invitation of the President of Timor Leste, Jose Ramos-Horta.

The two Presidents also made press statements.

Prior to Timor Leste, President Murmu visited New Zealand and Fiji. In Fiji, she was conferred with Fiji's highest civilian award, 'Companion of the Order of Fiji'. President Murmu termed it an honour that reflects the deep ties of friendship between the two nations.

President Murmu had departed from New Delhi on August 4 for a six-day visit to Fiji, New Zealand, and Timor-Leste.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor