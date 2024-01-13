Delhi doctors treat intractable constipation of boy via novel endoscopy technique

New Delhi, Jan 13 Delhi doctors have treated the intractable constipation of a boy, who had severe constipation since childhood, using a novel endoscopy technique called PREM (Per-Rectal Endoscopic Myotomy).

According to the head of the Department of Gastroenterology at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Dr Anil Arora, this 23-year-old male was suffering from a rare disease known as Hirschsprung's disease.

He had severe constipation since childhood, with only one or two bowel movements per week despite taking many laxatives.

He was diagnosed with Hirschsprung's disease after undergoing evaluation at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

According to doctors, PREM is an incision-less, painless, and scar-less endoscopic procedure for treating various luminal gastrointestinal diseases.

With the availability of high-resolution real-time visualisation of the lumen of the digestive tract, it is possible not only to diagnose but also to achieve a cure for diseases non-surgically with advanced endoscopic machines, the doctors said.

"Many such cases, even though congenital in nature, remain undiagnosed for long periods as diagnosis is quite difficult due to the failure of conventional tests to diagnose it correctly. Thanks to the availability of High-Resolution Anorectal Manometry and Contrast study of the rectum, such diseases can be quickly and confidently diagnosed," Arora said in a statement.

Dr Shivam Khare, a consultant at the Department of Gastroenterology, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said Hirschsprung's disease is a rare condition that usually manifests in early childhood with intractable constipation due to the lack of development of nerve supply to the lower part of the large intestine since birth as a part of congenital malformation.

"Per-rectal endoscopic myotomy is a novel endoscopy technique currently available at very few centres worldwide," Khare said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor