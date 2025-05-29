Delhi: EAM Jaishankar meets New Zealand counterpart Winston Peters, thanks for support on Pahalgam attack

New Delhi [India], May 29 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met with New Zealand's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Winston Peters, in Delhi and thanked New Zealand for its support and solidarity on the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

The two leaders reviewed the progress made in India-New Zealand partnership following the recent visit of New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Luxon.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1928115104010350765

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Delighted to meet DPM & FM @winstonpeters of New Zealand this evening in Delhi. Thank New Zealand for its support & solidarity on the Pahalgam terrorist attack."

"Following up from the recent visit of PM @chrisluxonmp, took stock of the progress made by our partnership. Agreed that in a more volatile & uncertain world, it's important that India & New Zealand collaborate closely for a rules-based, peaceful, stable & prosperous Indo-Pacific region," he added.

Peters just concluded a two-day visit to Kathmandu, where he was received by Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai at the airport, along with other Foreign Ministry officials.

Earlier, in a post on X Spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said, "A warm welcome to DPM & FM @winstonpeters of New Zealand on his arrival in New Delhi for an official visit. This visit reflects the momentum of high level exchanges & will further strengthen the warm and friendly ties between our two countries."

On Friday, May 30, Peters is scheduled to meet JP Nadda, the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, at the Hotel Taj Mahal at 3:30 pm. His departure is scheduled for 9:55 pm on the same day.

India and New Zealand have historically shared close and cordial ties. Similarities such as membership of the Commonwealth, common law practices and pursuing shared aspirations of achieving economic development and prosperity through democratic governance systems for diverse communities in both countries (NZ prides itself as one of the most ethnically diverse countries in the world with 213 ethnicities officially recorded) provide an excellent backdrop for deepening the friendly ties, according to MEA.

