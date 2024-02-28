Delhi: Foreign Secy Vinay Kwatra, Nepalese counterpart Sewa Lamsal hold bilateral; follow up on 7th India-Nepal Joint Commission meeting

New Delhi [India], February 28 : Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra held a bilateral meeting with Nepalese counterpart Sewa Lamsal in New Delhi on Monday, who is on her first visit to India since assuming charge, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Lamsal is notably, on a visit to India to participate in the 8th Asia Economic Dialogue 2024, being jointly convened by the Ministry of External Affairs and Pune International Centre on February 29 in Pune.

This is the first visit by Foreign Secretary Lamsal to India since she assumed charge.

During the meeting, the two foreign secretaries held discussions on the entire range of multifaceted cooperation between India and Nepal.

The two sides also followed up on the 7th India-Nepal Joint Commission Meeting, which was co-chaired by the External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar and the Foreign Minister of Nepal, NP Saud in Kathmandu last month, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two nations and the priority India attaches to its relations with Nepal under its 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

The high-level visit provides an opportunity to further advance India-Nepal bilateral ties.

